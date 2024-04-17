Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a strong critique against the BJP-led central government, declaring the upcoming polling day as a “war for the second freedom struggle of the country.” Stalin expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc’s ability to secure victory in all 40 seats across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Accusing the BJP of fostering division through its “politics of hatred,” Stalin warned that a BJP-led government would “destroy” the nation. Addressing a public gathering, he criticized the BJP’s alleged misuse of central agencies for political gain.

“We are set to win all 40 seats… The Chief Ministers of Jharkhand and Delhi are in jail, fearing elections. They understand that in a fair contest, they would lose,” Stalin remarked.

He emphasized that the BJP prioritizes corporate interests over public welfare, claiming that the party secures election funds through coercive means, such as CBI, ED, and IT raids.

“If the BJP returns to power, their divisive policies will dismantle the country. Prime Minister Modi’s divisive rhetoric threatens India’s democratic values and social cohesion,” Stalin cautioned.

Urging young voters to make informed choices, Stalin highlighted the alleged failures of the BJP’s governance model and praised the Dravidian model’s success.

Stalin also targeted AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami, describing him as the “B team of BJP” and accusing him of betraying party members.

The INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu comprises the DMK, Congress, Left parties, IUML, VCK, MNM led by Kamal Haasan, MDMK led by Vaiko, and the KMDK representing the Gounder community. In contrast, the AIADMK, which recently ended its alliance with the BJP, has formed a coalition with minor parties like DMDK, Puthiya Tamilagam (PT), and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The first phase of general elections on April 19 will witness polling for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry. Vote counting for all phases is scheduled for June 4.

In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance dominated, securing 38 out of 39 seats, while the Congress won 8 out of 9 contested seats. In contrast, the NDA managed only one seat, with the BJP failing to secure any seats.