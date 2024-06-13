Arunachal Pradesh's Chowna Mein Sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister for Second Term; Pema Khandu Assumed Office As Chief Minister

Chowna Mein has taken the oath of office as the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the second consecutive term on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre. The ceremony saw Pema Khandu being inaugurated as the Chief Minister for his third straight term.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of several prominent faces including Union Ministers Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, as well as the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. The oaths of office were administered by Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (retd.).

According to reports, the newly appointed cabinet comprises of 11 ministers who took their oaths during the assembly session. All the ministers who were sworn in alongside Khandu and Mein include prominent political figures such as Biyuram Wahge, Nyato Dukam, Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, Pasang Dorjee Sona, Mama Natung, Dasanglu Pul, and Kento Jini.

Chowna Mein’s path to victory was uncontested after his rival from the Congress party, Bayamso Kri, withdrew his nomination. This withdrawal led to Mein’s victory of the seat from the Chowkham constituency.

Pema Khandu first assumed office as Chief Minister in 2016 and he still continues to demonstrate his leadership with his re-election as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. This unanimous decision that was made on Wednesday, paved way for Khandu’s appointment as Chief Minister in the third term as well. Khandu is one of the ten candidates who secured their positions unopposed in the recent elections, besides Mein

Following his re-election, the newly appointed CM promptly met with Governor Parnaik to stake his claim to form his government. The BJP’s return to power was cemented by their victory in 46 out of 60 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, a significant win that coincided with the parliamentary polls.

