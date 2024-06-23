Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar Witnesses Cloudburst, Triggers Landslides and Flood-Like Situation

On Sunday, following a cloudburst in Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar, several places are hevaily inundated. Many houses and vehicles can be seen trapped in the flood.

#WATCH | Arunachal Pradesh: Several places in Itanagar heavily inundated following a cloudburst. Many houses and vehicles damaged in the flood. pic.twitter.com/IZr2zbgm8k

— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2024

Though Arunachal pradesh from the past few weeks has been witnessing geavy rains, it’s only since 2 days the situation was improved. And when there people assumed a little relief from the situation on Sunday at around 10:30am with no forecast warning, a cloudburst followed by landslides from various parts of Itanagar an its adjoining areas are reported.

On the other hand, flood like situation is occuring in several stretches of the NH-415, an official of the Disaster Management Department said.

