Arvind Kejriwal Arrested By CBI From Tihar Jail In Delhi Excise Policy Case – NewsX

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Tuesday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged role in the ongoing case of the Delhi Excise Policy. According to reports, the Delhi CM was being examined by the CBI at Tihar Jail when the arrest took place.

The CBI had questioned Kejriwal on Monday, meticulously recording his statement as part of their investigation into the case. Following this, the CBI secured permission to present the Chief Minister before the concerned trial court. Kejriwal is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

