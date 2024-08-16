Arvind Kejriwal Turns 56: 10 Fascinating Facts About Delhi’s Chief Minister

As Arvind Kejriwal celebrates his 56th birthday today, we take a look at some intriguing aspects of the Delhi Chief Minister’s life. Before embarking on his political career, Kejriwal made a name for himself as a civil servant and social activist. Currently, he faces legal challenges related to the now-abandoned Delhi excise policy. Here are ten noteworthy facts about him:

Early Ambitions: Kejriwal initially dreamed of becoming a doctor but ultimately chose to study engineering. He entered the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, where he graduated as a mechanical engineer in 1989.

IIT Success: After completing school in 1985, Kejriwal cleared the IIT entrance exam on his first attempt. His academic journey led him to IIT Kharagpur, where he pursued his engineering degree.

Corporate to Civil Service: Following his engineering degree, Kejriwal worked with Tata Steel for three years starting in 1989. In 1992, he resigned from his corporate job and successfully passed the Civil Services Examination (UPSC) on his first attempt.

Activism Begins: Kejriwal’s career in the Income Tax department marked the start of his social activism. He co-founded ‘Parivartan,’ an NGO aimed at helping people navigate bureaucratic processes without resorting to bribes.

Recognition for RTI Advocacy: His significant role in the promotion of the Right to Information (RTI) Act earned him the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Emergent Leadership in 2006.

Founding Public Cause Research Foundation: In February 2006, Kejriwal left his position as Joint Commissioner in the Income Tax Department to focus full-time on activism. He established the Public Cause Research Foundation, funded by his Ramon Magsaysay Award prize.

Political Debut: The formation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was met with skepticism, with many viewing Kejriwal as an inexperienced politician. However, he swiftly made his mark by becoming Delhi’s Chief Minister in his first political attempt.

People-Centric Leadership: Kejriwal’s tenure has been characterized by a focus on addressing the needs of ordinary citizens. His administration has prioritized public welfare, aiming to meet basic needs and improve living standards.

Government Initiatives: Under Kejriwal’s leadership, his government has reportedly allocated substantial funds to healthcare and education, with a focus on constructing schools and enhancing medical services.

Personal Choices: A vegetarian and long-time practitioner of Vipassana meditation, Kejriwal’s personal lifestyle reflects his commitment to a disciplined and mindful way of living.

As he marks another year, Kejriwal’s journey from a dedicated civil servant to a prominent political figure continues to captivate and influence many.