Asaduddin Owaisi Calls A Nationwide Protest To Opppose Amends In The Waqf Bill

In a recent protest gathering in Telangana, Asaduddin Owaisi, the Chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), expressed strong criticism of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Owaisi has called for a nationwide protest to oppose the proposed changes to the Waqf Act.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to rename the existing Waqf Act of 1995 to the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act, 1995. The bill aims to introduce several reforms to the management and oversight of Waqf properties.

Key provisions of the bill include:

1. Definition of Waqf: The bill proposes a clear definition of “Waqf” as property held by any person practicing Islam for at least five years, ensuring ownership rights are clarified. It also aims to address concerns related to Waqf-alal-aulad, ensuring that such creations do not infringe on women’s inheritance rights.

2. Revision of Powers and Procedures: The bill suggests removing Section 40, which pertains to the Board’s authority to determine if a property qualifies as Waqf. It also introduces a centralized portal for the filing of accounts by Mutawallis (trustees) to improve oversight.

3. Reformation of the Tribunal System: The bill proposes restructuring the Tribunal to consist of two members and allows for appeals against Tribunal decisions to be made to the High Court within ninety days.

4. Establishment of a Separate Board: It includes provisions for creating a distinct Board of Auqaf for Boharas and Aghakhanis, aiming to cater to specific community needs.

Owaisi’s criticism centers on the belief that these amendments may undermine the rights and management of Waqf properties and disproportionately affect minority communities. His call for a nationwide protest highlights the significant concern among his supporters regarding the implications of these legislative changes.