In the latest development, the ED has detained AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan from his residence.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan detained by ED officials. ED had arrived at his residence to conduct a raid, earlier today.

This morning, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials arrived at the home of AAP leader Amanatullah Khan as part of their investigation into a money laundering case involving the MLA. The case concerns alleged irregularities related to appointments at the Delhi Waqf Board and the leasing of its properties.

#WATCH | AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan says "It is 7 AM right now. ED has come to my residence to arrest me in the name of a search warrant. My mother-in-law has been diagnosed with cancer. She had an operation four days ago. She is also at my house. I have written to them (ED) and I…

In a video posted on X, Mr. Khan claimed that the ED plans to arrest him under the guise of a search. He noted, “The ED team has come to arrest me while pretending it’s a search. My mother-in-law, who recently had cancer surgery four days ago, is at home with me. I had informed the ED about this situation.”