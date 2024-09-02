Monday, September 2, 2024

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Detained By ED

This morning, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials arrived at the home of AAP leader Amanatullah Khan as part of their investigation into a money laundering case involving the MLA.

In the latest development, the ED has detained AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan from his residence.

This morning, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials arrived at the home of AAP leader Amanatullah Khan as part of their investigation into a money laundering case involving the MLA. The case concerns alleged irregularities related to appointments at the Delhi Waqf Board and the leasing of its properties.

In a video posted on X, Mr. Khan claimed that the ED plans to arrest him under the guise of a search. He noted, “The ED team has come to arrest me while pretending it’s a search. My mother-in-law, who recently had cancer surgery four days ago, is at home with me. I had informed the ED about this situation.”

