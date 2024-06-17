Assam Initiates Erasing 'VIP' Culture, Ministers & Govt Officials To Now Pay Bills

In an innovative move taken by the government of Assam, they have decided to erase the VIP culture in the state. The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the ministers and government officials will have to pay for their electricity consumption.

“We are ending the VIP Culture rule of paying electricity bills of Government officials using tax payer money. Myself and the Chief Secretary will set an example and start paying our power bills from July 1 onwards. Beginning July 2024, all public servants will have to pay for their own electricity consumption,” Assam Chief Minister wrote in a post on X.

We are ending the #VIPCulture rule of paying electricity bills of Government officials using tax payer money. Myself and the Chief Secretary will set an example and start paying our power bills from July 1 onwards. Beginning July 2024, all public servants will have to pay… pic.twitter.com/kJMoYETQLJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 16, 2024



In addition, CM Biswa emphasized the state’s commitment to energy conservation and elaborated that they have launched a program to disconnect the electricity automatically of all government offices except for the Chief Minister Secretariat Home, and Finance Departments, at 8 PM. This decision will help to curb electricity consumption and it has already been implemented in 8000 government offices throughout the state.

“Our aim is to gradually move all Govt establishments to solar power and we are exploring beginning this work from our Medical Colleges and Universities across the State,” Assam Chief Minister added.

The Assam Chief Minister on Sunday opened the Janata Bhawan Solar Project with a ceremony at the state Secretariat Complex. This venture, which includes a 2.5-MW grid-connected solar PV system erected on rooftops and ground surfaces, aims to contribute to the state’s efforts to promote renewable energy.

The project’s cost of ₹12.56 crore is expected to be recovered within 4 years, with monthly savings of approximately ₹30 lakh. It generates an average of 3 lakh units of power each month.

With the commencement of the solar power project today, the Assam Secretariat Complex became the country’s first civil secretariat to rely solely on solar-generated electricity for everyday operations.

Also Read: West Bengal Train Accident LIVE Updates: 8 Killed Several Injured, Rescue Operation Underway

Show Full Article