Ayodhya Transforms into Spiritual Haven, from Houses to Shops, 'Jai Shri Ram-Sitaram' Echoes Everywhere

In the lead-up to the much-anticipated ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony for Shri Ram Lalla on January 22, Ayodhya is abuzz with spiritual fervor, resonating with the chants of “Jai Shri Ram” that echo through every corner. Under the visionary guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the city is undergoing a majestic metamorphosis, blending the richness of heritage with a touch of modernity.

The vibrant transformation is evident in the captivating scenes of Ram flags proudly waving in the shops of Rampath, creating a spectacle that enchants devotees. Ayodhya’s charm is reminiscent of the grandeur of the ‘Treta Yuga,’ with the city adorned in ornate decorations, blending tradition seamlessly with the contemporary.

Navya Ayodhya showcases this fusion of heritage and modernity through the installation of vintage, artistically crafted street light lamp poles featuring Shri Ram’s bow and arrow. The meticulous attention to detail in the beautification process includes road widening, adorned shops with ‘Ram-Jayashri Ram’ and ‘flag’ motifs, and the proclamation of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ echoing through the stones of renovated houses, shops, and temples.

As melodious songs like ‘Ayodhya ab sajne lagi hai’ and ‘Ayodhya ke raja Bharat hai aapka-mahalon mein aao swagat hai aapka’ fill the air, excitement builds in the hearts of devotees. The city, particularly when entering from Ram Ghat, emanates a splendor reminiscent of spectacular Diwali celebrations.

Visitors, both local and from distant places like Basti, Gorakhpur, and Deoria, find themselves captivated by the familiar saffron hues on Rampath, transporting them to a bygone era. The spiritual atmosphere is enhanced by the chanting of ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ attributed by devotees to the contributions of CM Yogi Adityanath, including mural paintings and facade lights.

The Vedic rituals for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony commenced a week before the main event, with Shri Ram temple set to open for ‘darshan’ to the general public from January 23. Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, shared details, stating, “The ‘Pran Prathishtha’ is expected to conclude by 1 p.m. PM Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony.”

The ceremonial occasion will see the participation of dignitaries and the presentation of gifts from Nepal’s Janakpur and areas of Mithila. While Darshan will remain closed on January 20 and 21, the devotees anticipate a spiritually uplifting experience as Ayodhya embraces its heritage in a modern renaissance.