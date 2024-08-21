A local court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has extended the police custody of a man accused of sexually abusing two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur until August 26. The accused, employed as an attendant at the school, was brought before a magistrate in Kalyan under tight security on Wednesday, where the extension was granted.

The incident, which occurred last week, has sparked widespread outrage in the community. According to the police, the accused allegedly abused the young girls in the school’s toilet. The man was arrested on August 17, and following the court’s order, he was escorted back to custody by the police.

The situation in Badlapur escalated on Tuesday when a massive protest erupted. Parents and local citizens, enraged by the incident, blocked railway tracks at Badlapur station and vandalized a nearby school building. The demonstrators demanded strict action against the accused and justice for the victims.

In response to the unrest, the Maharashtra government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by senior IPS officer Arti Singh to thoroughly investigate the case. To prevent further violence, internet services in Badlapur have been suspended.

The protest on Tuesday turned violent, resulting in injuries to at least 25 police personnel due to stone-pelting at the railway station and other parts of the town. The police have arrested 72 individuals in connection with the violence as they continue to manage the tense situation.

As the investigation proceeds, the community remains on edge, with demands for justice growing louder. The authorities are working to maintain order while ensuring that a thorough and fair investigation is conducted.

