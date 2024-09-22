Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

Bail Granted To Pune Serial Blast Case After 11 Years In Jail: Bombay High Court

The blasts were said to have been carried out to avenge the death of a terrorist linked to the banned Indian Mujahideen group.

Bail Granted To Pune Serial Blast Case After 11 Years In Jail: Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court granted bail on Friday to a 42-year-old tailor, Munib Memon, who was arrested for allegedly being involved in the 2012 Pune serial bomb blasts. The blasts were said to have been carried out to avenge the death of a terrorist linked to the banned Indian Mujahideen group.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sharmila Deshmukh noted that Memon had been in custody for over 11 years since his arrest in December 2012. The court pointed out that despite such a long time in custody, the trial is far from completion. The charges were only framed in 2022, and the first witness was called in February 2024.

In the judgment, Justice Mohite-Dere highlighted that while the prosecution listed 300 witnesses, they intend to examine only 107. So far, only eight witnesses have testified, making it unlikely that the trial will end anytime soon. The judges emphasized the accused’s right to a speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Also Read: AR Dairy Refrains From Allegations Of Supplying Adulterated Ghee To Tirumala Tirupati Temple

Background of the Case:

On August 1, 2012, five bombs exploded in Pune, and another live bomb was discovered nearby. The bombs were placed in bicycle baskets in busy areas of the city. According to the prosecution, these blasts were carried out in revenge for the death of Quatil Siddique, a member of the Indian Mujahideen, who had been arrested for planning an attack on Pune’s Dagadu Sheth Ganpati Temple.

Memon was accused of attending meetings with the other co-accused, where they planned the blasts. He was also involved in purchasing SIM cards using fake documents, which were later used in the conspiracy. The court acknowledged that Memon’s involvement in the crime was indicated through confessions from his co-accused.

While Memon’s earlier bail plea was denied in 2022, the court this time granted bail due to his prolonged detention and the slow progress of the trial.

Filed under

11 Years In Jail 2012 serial blast case Bail Granted To Pune Serial Blast Case Bombay High Court Munib Memon

Also Read

Bengaluru Woman Murder: 30 Pieces Found In Fridge

Bengaluru Woman Murder: 30 Pieces Found In Fridge

Will Robert Pattinson’s Batman Appear In Colin Farrell’s The Penguin? Here’s What We Know

Will Robert Pattinson’s Batman Appear In Colin Farrell’s The Penguin? Here’s What We Know

All 7 Accused In Alleged Assault Case Of Army Officer Granted Bail By District Court

All 7 Accused In Alleged Assault Case Of Army Officer Granted Bail By District Court

US-India Strengthen Defense Ties With Drone Agreement & Semiconductor Plant

US-India Strengthen Defense Ties With Drone Agreement & Semiconductor Plant

Mark Zuckerberg Shells Out $260,000 On A Watch With A Dial Crafted From A Meteorite

Mark Zuckerberg Shells Out $260,000 On A Watch With A Dial Crafted From A Meteorite

Entertainment

Will Robert Pattinson’s Batman Appear In Colin Farrell’s The Penguin? Here’s What We Know

Will Robert Pattinson’s Batman Appear In Colin Farrell’s The Penguin? Here’s What We Know

Coldplay In India! BookMyShow Crashes, Swiggy’s Funny Response, ‘Yaha kuch crash…’

Coldplay In India! BookMyShow Crashes, Swiggy’s Funny Response, ‘Yaha kuch crash…’

Photos | Samantha Stuns In A Purple Gown At Brother’s Wedding

Photos | Samantha Stuns In A Purple Gown At Brother’s Wedding

Pitbull To Return To Las Vegas With New Residency

Pitbull To Return To Las Vegas With New Residency

Dylan O’Brien Recalls ‘Really Bad’ Audition For This Disney Film

Dylan O’Brien Recalls ‘Really Bad’ Audition For This Disney Film

Lifestyle

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox