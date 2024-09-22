Bail Granted To Pune Serial Blast Case After 11 Years In Jail: Bombay High Court

The blasts were said to have been carried out to avenge the death of a terrorist linked to the banned Indian Mujahideen group.

The Bombay High Court granted bail on Friday to a 42-year-old tailor, Munib Memon, who was arrested for allegedly being involved in the 2012 Pune serial bomb blasts. The blasts were said to have been carried out to avenge the death of a terrorist linked to the banned Indian Mujahideen group.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sharmila Deshmukh noted that Memon had been in custody for over 11 years since his arrest in December 2012. The court pointed out that despite such a long time in custody, the trial is far from completion. The charges were only framed in 2022, and the first witness was called in February 2024.

In the judgment, Justice Mohite-Dere highlighted that while the prosecution listed 300 witnesses, they intend to examine only 107. So far, only eight witnesses have testified, making it unlikely that the trial will end anytime soon. The judges emphasized the accused’s right to a speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Background of the Case:

On August 1, 2012, five bombs exploded in Pune, and another live bomb was discovered nearby. The bombs were placed in bicycle baskets in busy areas of the city. According to the prosecution, these blasts were carried out in revenge for the death of Quatil Siddique, a member of the Indian Mujahideen, who had been arrested for planning an attack on Pune’s Dagadu Sheth Ganpati Temple.

Memon was accused of attending meetings with the other co-accused, where they planned the blasts. He was also involved in purchasing SIM cards using fake documents, which were later used in the conspiracy. The court acknowledged that Memon’s involvement in the crime was indicated through confessions from his co-accused.

While Memon’s earlier bail plea was denied in 2022, the court this time granted bail due to his prolonged detention and the slow progress of the trial.