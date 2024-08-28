Bangladeshi TV Journalist Found Dead In Dhaka Lake

The incident has been reported to the Hatirjheel police station, and Sarah Rahanuma’s body has been placed in the DMCH morgue for further investigation. The circumstances surrounding her death are still under scrutiny, with authorities working to uncover the truth behind this deeply distressing event. (Read more below)

In a tragic turn of events, Bangladeshi TV journalist Sarah Rahanuma was found dead in Hatirjheel Lake, Dhaka, today. The 32-year-old, who served as a newsroom editor at Gazi TV, was discovered floating in the lake by local resident Sagar. Sagar promptly transported her body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where she was pronounced dead by doctors, according to local news outlet Dhaka Tribune.

The death of Sarah Rahanuma has sparked significant concern over press freedom in Bangladesh. Sajeeb Wazed, the son of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, condemned the incident as “another brutal attack” on the country’s freedom of expression. In a post on X, Wazed highlighted that Rahanuma’s death reflects the ongoing challenges faced by journalists in Bangladesh. He also noted that Gazi TV, a secular news channel, is owned by Golam Dastagir Gazi, who was recently arrested, adding further context to the troubling situation.

Prior to her death, Sarah Rahanuma made poignant social media posts. On Facebook, she tagged a friend named Fahim Faysal in a heartfelt message, expressing regret over unfulfilled plans and wishing him well. She also shared a somber reflection, stating, “It is better to die than to live a life akin to death.”

The incident has been reported to the Hatirjheel police station, and Sarah Rahanuma’s body has been placed in the DMCH morgue for further investigation. The circumstances surrounding her death are still under scrutiny, with authorities working to uncover the truth behind this deeply distressing event.

The tragic demise of Sarah Rahanuma underscores the perilous conditions faced by journalists in Bangladesh and raises serious questions about press freedom in the country.

