An Indian Air Force (IAF) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)-Dhruv made an emergency landing in the flood-hit village of Naya Gaon, Muzaffarpur, Bihar, after experiencing an engine issue.

The helicopter, which had been delivering supplies to the Sitamarhi area, was returning to its base when the problem occurred. The pilot safely landed in a waterlogged area, avoiding major damage. All four crew members, including two pilots, were safely rescued.

Senior officials, including Muzaffarpur’s Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Kumar, confirmed that the helicopter made an emergency landing due to a technical issue. “The helicopter was on its way back to Darbhanga after airdropping relief supplies when it had to land in Aurai Block,” he said.

Pratyaya Amrit, Principal Secretary of the Disaster Management Department,, said, “A major accident was avoided thanks to the pilot’s quick thinking. The landing was executed in an area where no civilians were present, reducing the risk of casualties.”

Rescue Operation

Local villagers were the first to reach the site and assist in pulling the stranded IAF personnel to safety. Videos from the scene show locals helping as the helicopter partially submerged in the floodwaters.

Soon after, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived to secure the area and provide further assistance. All four personnel were taken to a nearby hospital for precautionary check-ups, though they appeared unharmed.

Bihar Floods

The ALH-Dhruv helicopter, widely used by the Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy, has been a critical part of relief efforts in disaster-hit regions across India. However, the fleet has recently faced technical scrutiny, with several helicopters being grounded due to concerns over specific components. Despite this, the helicopters continue to play a pivotal role in rescue operations.

Bihar has been grappling with devastating floods, with hundreds of villages submerged and thousands of people displaced. The situation has prompted a large-scale relief effort, involving both the Indian Armed Forces and local authorities. Air-dropping supplies, including food, medicines, and other essentials, has been crucial in reaching isolated areas cut off by rising floodwaters.

