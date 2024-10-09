Home
Thursday, October 10, 2024
‘Biological Jihad’: UP Dy CMO Alleges Conspiracy To Kill By Mixing TB Patient’s Sputum In Food

The deputy chief medical officer of Baghpat, UP, reportedly received an audio recording that disclosed a plot to murder him and his family by contaminating their food with the sputum of a tuberculosis patient and toxic chemicals, according to police reports on Tuesday.

‘Biological Jihad’: UP Dy CMO Alleges Conspiracy To Kill By Mixing TB Patient’s Sputum In Food

The deputy chief medical officer of Baghpat, UP, reportedly received an audio recording that disclosed a plot to murder him and his family by contaminating their food with the sputum of a tuberculosis patient and toxic chemicals, according to police reports on Tuesday.

Dr. Yashveer Singh mentioned that he obtained the audio clip on Sunday from a sanitation worker named Tinku, who indicated that he was allegedly coerced by the suspects to mix the patient’s sputum and harmful substances into food and drinks intended for the doctor and his family.

Conspiracy to kill

Singh accused district TB/HIV coordinator Jabbar Khan and lab technician Mushir Ahmed of orchestrating this conspiracy, as noted by Kotwali SHO Dixit Kumar Tyagi. The complainant also stated that Tinku, who shared the audio clip revealing the nefarious plan, expressed that his conscience prevented him from following the instructions given by the accused.

Following Singh’s complaint filed on Monday, a case has been registered against Khan and Ahmed under the appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with plans for their imminent arrest, stated Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya. Singh resides in government housing in Baghpat with his wife, Dr. Karuna Chaudhary, and their two sons, Rudraksh (10) and Karnveer (7).

Accused on run: UP Police

Following a complaint from Deputy CMO Dr. Yashveer Singh, police have charged two hospital staff members—32-year-old TB/HIV coordinator Jabbar Khan and 28-year-old technician Musheer Ahmed—with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and criminal conspiracy.

Authorities reported that both Khan and Ahmed are currently on the run. Dr. Singh provided police with an audio recording of a supposed phone call in which Khan allegedly instructs a Class IV employee, Tinku, to mix sputum from a patient suspected of having the dangerous multidrug-resistant (MDR) variant of tuberculosis into Singh’s food and drink.

Departmental inquiry initiated

In his complaint filed on Monday, Dr. Singh mentioned that Tinku had shared a recording of his conversation with Khan and Ahmed, expressing that he could not bring himself to contaminate the food intended for Singh and his family with a sample from a critical TB patient.

Dr. Singh also noted that Tinku sometimes brings meals for his family and him and shared concerns about his health, having lost 5 kg in the past month and planning to seek medical attention. In response, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tirath Lal has initiated a departmental inquiry into the matter and has sealed the hospital laboratory where patient samples are stored.

Action to be taken against suspects, UP Police

He remarked that these samples pose a serious risk if mixed with food for healthy individuals, as they contain harmful TB bacteria, and indicated that the process for terminating the accused staff members is already in progress.

Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya stated that severe measures would be taken against the suspects, given the serious nature of the alleged offenses. The FIR has been filed under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 62 (attempt to commit serious offenses punishable by imprisonment), and 61(2) (party to a criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

