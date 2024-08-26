Monday, August 26, 2024

BJP Government Announces 5 New Districts In Ladakh, Ahead Assembly Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday announced that the union government will establish five new districts in Ladakh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the union government will establish five new districts in Ladakh.

The newly created districts will be Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang. Shah shared this update on X, stating, “In line with PM Narendra Modi Ji’s vision for a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to form five new districts in the union territory. These districts—Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang—aim to bring governance and benefits directly to the people’s doorsteps, enhancing administrative efficiency across the region.”

 

 

