A significant meeting took place in the national capital on Monday, chaired by BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, to finalize the list of candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

The meeting, held at the BJP HQ Extension office, was attended by key figures including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior leaders from Haryana. Notably, Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini was absent from the discussion, raising some eyebrows.

According to party sources, the meeting lasted for approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes. The deliberations focused on selecting the most suitable candidates to represent the BJP in the Haryana Assembly elections.

This meeting follows a period of intense internal discussions within the BJP regarding the candidate selection process. The final decisions are expected to reflect the party’s strategic priorities and response to the evolving political landscape in Haryana.

After the conclusion of the BJP’s National Membership Campaign launch program, several other prominent leaders joined the meeting. Among them were Haryana State Election In-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Haryana State Election Co-In-Charge and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Haryana State President Mohan Lal Badauli, Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister and Haryana MP Rao Indrajit Singh, along with senior leaders Satish Punia and Surendra Nagar.

The BJP is expected to release its first list of candidates soon, following the extensive discussions. This comes after an earlier meeting on August 29, where more than 50 candidates’ names were approved in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the chairmanship of JP Nadda.

However, due to rapidly changing political conditions in Haryana and the continuous influx of new members into the party, there are indications that the BJP may need to reassess several of these previously approved seats.

The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled for October 5, with the last date for filing nominations set for September 12. In a related development, the counting of votes in both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir is slated for October 8. (ANI)

