BJP Spokesperson Shazia Ilmi At ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024’: ‘PM Modi Has Put Women At The Heart Of Welfare Initiatives’

In a panel discussion titled “Women in Politics” at the ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024,’ BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi and political commentator Neerja Chowdhury delved into the complex realities of being a woman in Indian politics. The session, moderated by NewsX Editorial Director Priya Sehgal, addressed the challenges confronted by female politicians, the patriarchal dynamics within political parties, and the impact of welfare schemes aimed at women.

Personal Attacks and Political Resilience

Opening the discussion, Priya Sehgal asked regarding the personal attacks women face in political debates, particularly those who represent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Shazia Ilmi responded stating, “I think it’s a sign of victory when everybody gets personal because they know that your logic is something they can’t fight. They start attacking you on a personal basis.”

Shazia reflected on her experiences in the media, sharing how she began her television career with a show focused on female issues. She remarked on the prevalent societal attitudes that scrutinize women based on their appearance, marital status, and age.

“It’s always about your looks, your age, whether you’re married or not, who your husband is, how many children you have or don’t have,” she lamented, highlighting a stark contrast in how men in similar positions are treated. “Men are allowed to go graying and whatever, but women were made to worry about youth and beauty.”

Women Representation and Tokenism

Transitioning to a deeper analysis of political parties, Priya Sehgal questioned whether the BJP was more patriarchal than the Congress, given the party’s representation of female gender. Neerja offered an insightful perspective, acknowledging that while there are women in significant positions within the BJP, it often feels more tokenistic than substantive.

However, Neerja noted that change is underway. Both the BJP and Congress have introduced various welfare initiatives aimed at women, such as the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” scheme. Yet she emphasized a critical point, “The point is not ‘sahuliyat’ for women; the point is ‘satta mai sharikat’ (participation in power). Will they be allowed to participate in the country’s politics?”

On Reservation Bill

The conversation shifted towards the Women’s Reservation Bill, which aims to reserve a certain percentage of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Neerja expressed skepticism about its future, indicating that political dynamics and potential legal challenges could hinder its implementation.

“I think it’s very unlikely that that women’s reservation bill will see the light of day in 2029 or even in 2034,” she said, emphasizing the systemic obstacles women continue to face in politics.

Neerja recounted a conversation with the late Sushma Swaraj, who remarked how women denied to seek reservations in the past. “Women didn’t want reservations… but when they saw how systematically they had been kept out, that story continues till today,” Neerja asserted.

Women-Centric Welfare Schemes

Shazia Ilmi interjected, defending the BJP’s record on women’s issues. She highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, welfare schemes have increasingly centered on the female gender.

“For the first time under prime minister’s stewardship, we see that women are at the center of every welfare scheme,” she noted, citing the significant attention given to sanitation facilities for women.

“Nobody spoke about toilets before,” Ilmi added, emphasizing the importance of these initiatives for women’s dignity.

Ilmi further argued that the BJP has historically supported the Reservation Bill. “It was the other parties that kept it on the back burner,” she insisted, challenging the narrative that the BJP has been indifferent to their political representation.

Examining the Shift from Vajpayee to Modi

Priya Sehgal brought the discussion to a moment in Indian politics, asking if the BJP has shed its patriarchal image since the days of Atal Bihari Vajpayee to the current regime under Modi. Neerja acknowledged a shift in focus towards women’s programs, particularly citing PM Modi’s Independence Day speech that emphasized sanitation. Yet, she remained cautious about labeling the party as progressive, stating, “’Sahuliyat’ has its place, but ‘satta mai sharikat’ is different.”

Shazia added to this sentiment, pointing out examples of women in key ministerial roles, such as Nirmala Sitharaman, the current Finance Minister. “When you look at Nirmala Sitharaman, as a finance minister and earlier defense minister, she’s a strong power speaking her mind,” Shazia remarked, arguing that women in high positions should not be dismissed due to their family connections.

