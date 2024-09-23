BJP’s Poonawalla Calls Atishi ‘Proxy CM,’ Compares To Manmohan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday described newly appointed Delhi Chief Minister Atishi as "proxy CM", comparing her to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was perceived to be controlled by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“Today, Delhi has received its new Manmohan Singh. The manner in which CM’s chair was kept unoccupied, people of Delhi had also received ‘missing in action CM’ similarly. They first received a ‘jail wala CM’, then a ‘bail wala’ CM who had no power or rights left after the Supreme Court’s conditions. Today, they received a ‘proxy CM’, i.e., Manmohan Singh…,” Poonawalla told ANI.

He further resented that they (AAP) are comparing themselves to Lord Ram and Bharat.

“It is unfortunate that they are comparing themselves to Lord Ram and Bharat…What can be said about those who have broken promises that they made in the name of their children? Will they be compared to Lord Ram?..Those who could not keep their promises are comparing themselves to Lord Ram,” Poonawalla added.

He blasted the Delhi government, alleging that crackers were burnt hours after the release of Arvind Kejirwal from the Tihar Jail earlier in the month in contravention of the Delhi government’s directive imposing a ban on the production, sale, and use of firecrackers across the city.

Poonawalla added, “Ironically, their government released a ‘fatwa’ a few days back that crackers will not be burst on Diwali on the arrival of Lord Ram. But when a man (Arvind Kejriwal) accused of a liquor scam comes out of jail, crackers burst. This is a dual character. I think comparing yourself to Lord Ram, Bharat and Laxman is an insult…”

His criticism came within hours of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi assuming charge as Delhi Chief Minister on Monday.

Atishi took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 22 after she was named successor to the post by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal earlier this week.

In an emotional gesture towards Kejriwal, Atishi placed an empty chair beside her CM chair, saying, “This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal. Today I took charge as the CM of Delhi. Today I have the same pain in my heart as Bharat ji had. Just like Bharat ji worked by keeping Lord Shri Ram’s sandals, I will take charge as CM for the next four months.”

She exuded confidence in Kejriwal returning as Delhi CM in the assembly elections expected to be held in February next year.

“I am confident that in the elections to be held in February, the people of Delhi will make Arvind Kejriwal win and make him the CM again. Till then, this chair of Arvind Kejriwal will remain here,” Atishi said as she addressed the citizens in a video message.

“For the last two years, the BJP has left no stone unturned in maligning Arvind Kejriwal’s image. He was put in jail for 6 months. The court also said that the agency arrested Arvind Kejriwal with malicious intent,” she added.

At 43, Atishi took charge as the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi, following the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

On September 17, Kejriwal tendered his resignation to Delhi LG VK Saxena, and Atishi staked claimed to form the new government days after the AAP chief was released on bail from Tihar jail in the excise policy case.

Arvind Kejriwal said that he is not a politician, and the allegations have affected him, prompting him to step down from the post of Chief Minister.

Addressing ‘Janta ki Adalat’ at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, Kejriwal said, “I resigned because I did not come here (in politics) to do corruption. I don’t have any greed for CM’s chair. I did not come here to earn money. I used the work in Income Tax, I could’ve earned crores if I wanted to earn money. I came in politics for country, for Bharat Mata, to change country’s politics.”

Kejriwal said that he would return to the post only if he gets renewed mandate from the people of Delhi in the assembly polls likely to be held in February 2025.

(With ANI Inputs)

