Good News! Now Any Credit Card Can Help You Fetch Airport Lounge

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) has announced that lounges at its airports will now accept all major debit and credit cards from various access providers.

This update follows the unexpected suspension of lounge services by Dreamfolks Services, ensuring that travelers can continue to enjoy lounge access across India without disruption, provided their card issuer supports this benefit, as reported by ANI.

For travelers who frequently use airport lounges, it’s essential to know whether their credit or debit card offers lounge access. Here’s a guide to help you quickly check if your card comes with this perk:

How to Check if Your Credit Card Offers Lounge Access:

1. Review Your Credit Card Benefits Guide

The booklet or manual that comes with your card usually lists all the benefits, including lounge access. Check this document to confirm if your card provides access.

2. Visit Your Card Issuer’s Website

Log into your account on the card issuer’s website. Look for the “benefits” or “rewards” section to find information about lounge access.

3. Contact Customer Service

Calling the number on the back of your card is an easy way to get confirmation. Customer service can tell you if your card includes airport lounge privileges.

4. Check Lounge Access Networks

Many credit cards partner with networks like **Priority Pass**, **MasterCard Lounge**, or **Visa Lounge**. If your card is affiliated with any of these networks, it likely grants you lounge access. You can visit the official websites of these programs to check your eligibility.

5. Look for Membership Cards

If your card includes lounge access, you may also receive a separate membership card, like a Priority Pass, that can be used for lounge entry.

How to Access Airport Lounges:

– Present your eligible card at the airport lounge reception. Depending on the lounge and card, there may be additional fees, but in most cases, lounge access is either free or discounted for eligible cardholders.

Cost of Lounge Access in India:

The cost for lounge access in India generally starts at ₹1,000 per visit. However, fees may vary depending on the lounge, airline, and card issuer.

Use Third-Party Apps to Check Lounge Eligibility:

Apps like **LoungeKey** can help you verify lounge access. By entering your card details, the app will show which lounges you can access and any associated conditions.

With these steps, you can ensure a smooth and comfortable travel experience by taking advantage of airport lounge benefits through your debit or credit card.