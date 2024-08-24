CCTV footage from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has surfaced, showing Sanjay Roy, the main suspect in the rape and murder case of a 31-year-old trainee doctor, walking in the corridor near the seminar room. The footage, released on social media, captures Roy in the hospital’s fourth-floor corridor on the night of August 9, hours before the alleged crime took place.

What does the CCTV Footage Reveal?

According to the footage obtained by News18 Bangla, Sanjay Roy is seen walking towards the seminar room on the fourth floor of the hospital. He is wearing jeans and a t-shirt, with a helmet in hand—an item associated with Kolkata Police personnel uniforms. Around his neck is a Bluetooth device, which was later recovered from the crime scene. When investigators paired the device with Roy’s mobile phone, it connected, further linking him to the incident.

The footage shows Roy entering the seminar room with the Bluetooth device but does not capture him leaving. However, sources indicate that he was seen exiting the room about 40 minutes later. Based on this evidence and the recovered Bluetooth device, Kolkata Police arrested Roy. During questioning, he confessed to the crime, according to authorities. It is important to note that NewsX does not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

Sources from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken over the probe, described Roy as a “sexual pervert” who displayed no remorse during questioning. Before the case was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court, Kolkata Police found a significant amount of pornographic content on Roy’s seized mobile phone. The case’s transfer to the CBI followed an order from the Calcutta High Court on August 13.

Details of the Case

The incident involves the tragic rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The doctor was reportedly resting after her shift when the crime occurred. Sanjay Roy, the prime suspect, was arrested a day later. The crime has sparked widespread protests and criticism of the hospital’s administration, leading to the removal of its principal. On August 14, amid ongoing protests, vandals damaged parts of the hospital where the victim’s body was found.

Public Reaction and Impact

The brutal incident has deeply shaken the nation, prompting an outcry from both the medical fraternity and civil society. It has put the operations of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital under intense scrutiny and led to widespread protests demanding justice. The case continues to develop, with the CBI now handling the investigation to uncover all details and hold those responsible accountable.