Saturday, September 28, 2024
BrahMos Aerospace Announces Jobs For Agniveers, Becomes 1st Company In India To Do So

BrahMos Aerospace has set a new milestone by becoming the first Indian company to reserve positions for Agniveers under the Agnipath Scheme.

An Indo-Russian joint venture has declared that it will set aside a minimum of 15% of its technical positions and 50% of its administrative and security roles specifically for Agniveers.

15% Reservation In Technical And General Vacancies

In an exciting move, BrahMos Aerospace has announced that 15% of its technical and general vacancies will be reserved for Agniveers. Furthermore, 50% of administrative and security positions, including outsourced roles, will also be allocated for them. The company is extending this initiative by encouraging its industry partners to allocate 15% of their workforce for Agniveers to meet BrahMos Aerospace’s requirements. This reservation policy will also apply to contractual roles, with up to 15% reserved for Agniveers.

Career Building

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Joshi, Deputy CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, highlighted the value of the Agnipath Scheme, stating, “Agniveers, after four years of service in the armed forces, will have developed a strong sense of discipline and nationalism, along with expertise in their fields. This combination makes them ideal candidates for the roles at BAPL.” He emphasized how the scheme helps filter out individuals with the right skills to match the company’s needs.

This development not only enhances career opportunities for Agniveers but also facilitates their transition into civilian roles. Dr. Joshi further stressed the importance of a dedicated workforce in key positions, stating that the scheme can ensure companies meet the 50% Agniveer recruitment criteria, potentially serving as a model for other defense industries and corporate houses.

The Agnipath Scheme
Launched in June 2022, the Agnipath Scheme aims to create a more dynamic and youthful Indian military force. It enrolls young Indians between the ages of 17.5 and 21 for a period of four years, after which 25% are selected to remain in the regular armed forces based on merit and other factors. Those who leave after four years are given preference in various government sectors, including police forces, CAPFs, and other related services.

Filed under

15% Reservation for agniveer BrahMos BrahMos Missiles Jobs For Agniveers The Agnipath Scheme

