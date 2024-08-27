BRS Leader Madhusudhana Chary Reacts To SC Bail Grant For K Kavitha: “We Are Happy”

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Madhusudhana Chary expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court on Tuesday after K Kavitha was granted bail in the excise policy irregularities case, which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Chary’s Statement on Kavitha’s Bail

Speaking to ANI, Madhusudhana Chary said, “We are all very happy that Kavitha has been granted bail by the Supreme Court. She has endured difficult times over the past five months. From the beginning, she maintained that she would fight in a court of law. She was ill-treated by the ED due to political pressure.”

Chary emphasized that the Supreme Court, after reviewing Kavitha’s pleas, was satisfied and granted bail. “The highest judiciary forum of the country, the Supreme Court, came to our rescue. After hearing her plea, the Court was satisfied and granted bail. We are grateful to everyone who supported Kavitha during her challenging times,” he added.

Supreme Court’s Conditions and Directives

Earlier today, the Supreme Court granted bail to K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan directed her immediate release.

The Court imposed several conditions on Kavitha, including not tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses. She was required to furnish a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh each for both CBI and ED cases and to surrender her passport.

The Court also remarked that the probe agencies should not selectively target individuals.

Background of Kavitha’s Arrest

K Kavitha was initially arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15, 2024, and subsequently by the Central Bureau of Investigation on April 11, 2024. Her arrest followed the Delhi Chief Secretary’s report filed in July, which revealed potential violations of various regulations, including the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010.

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities occurred in the modification of the excise policy, including undue favors to license holders, waiver or reduction of license fees, and extension of the L-1 license without proper approval.

