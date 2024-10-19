Home
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Summons CEOs Of All Airline Companies Over Multiple Bomb Threats

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has summoned CEOs of all airline companies. As per sources, there is a meeting going on in Delhi in connection with bomb threats. For the fifth day in a row, bomb threats targeting Indian airlines have continued, forcing a Vistara flight en route from Delhi to London to make […]

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Summons CEOs Of All Airline Companies Over Multiple Bomb Threats

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has summoned CEOs of all airline companies. As per sources, there is a meeting going on in Delhi in connection with bomb threats.

For the fifth day in a row, bomb threats targeting Indian airlines have continued, forcing a Vistara flight en route from Delhi to London to make an unscheduled landing in Frankfurt on Friday. A Vistara spokesperson confirmed that the flight landed safely in Frankfurt, where necessary security checks were being conducted.

Over the past few days, nearly 40 flights operated by Indian airlines have faced bomb threats, all of which have been false alarms. However, these hoaxes have resulted in substantial financial losses, with airline officials estimating the damages to be in the crores.

One such incident took place on October 14, when a Boeing 777 flying from Mumbai to New York’s JFK airport was rerouted to Delhi after receiving a bomb threat shortly after takeoff.

Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu stated on Wednesday that the Central government is closely monitoring the situation and that law enforcement agencies are actively investigating each case. He emphasized that passenger safety and security remain the government’s top priority.

ALSO READ: From Unscheduled Landing Charges To Fuel Dumping, How Bomb Hoaxes Are Leading To Major Financial Repercussions

(This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.)

Filed under

Air India Express airlines BCAS bomb hoax Bomb Threat indigo
