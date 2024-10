The Cabinet has approved a hike in the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat, increasing it by ₹150 to ₹2,425 per quintal for the 2025-26 season.

The Cabinet has approved a hike in the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat, increasing it by ₹150 to ₹2,425 per quintal for the 2025-26 season. This decision aims to provide greater financial security to farmers and enhance their income, amidst rising production costs.

The government’s move is part of its ongoing efforts to support the agricultural sector and ensure fair prices for essential crops.