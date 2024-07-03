Zika Virus Cases On The Rise In Maharashtra, Centre Issues Advisory To States

In the wake of rising Zika Virus cases in Maharashtra, the center has issued an advisory to all states and has urged the states to constantly monitor and maintain a constant vigil and screening of pregnant women for the virus. The states have also been advised to screen pregnant women for infection and monitor the fetuses of expecting mothers who have tested positive for Zika Virus.

“As Zika is associated with microcephaly and neurological consequences in the fetus of the affected pregnant lady, states have been advised to alert the clinicians for close monitoring. States are urged to instruct the health facilities in the affected areas or those catering cases from affected areas to screen the pregnant women for Zika virus infection, monitor the growth of the fetus of expecting mothers who have tested positive for Zika,” said the Ministry of Health and Welfare said in the advisory.

Maintaining Proper Vigil Is Important

The ministry has also stressed the importance of enhancing entomological surveillance and intensifying vector control measures in residential areas, workplaces, schools, construction sites, institutions, and health facilities.

“States are also urged to promote awareness through precautionary IEC messages in social media and other platforms to reduce panic among the community, as Zika is like any other viral infection with most cases being asymptomatic and mild. Though it is reported to be associated with microcephaly, no report of any Zika-associated microcephaly has been reported in the country since 2016,” the advisory reads.

The states have also been advised to maintain the availability of proper logistics at each and every level, for timely detection and control of any potential outbreak. States have also been instructed to promptly report any detected cases to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the National Centre for Vector-Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC).



About Zika Virus

The main carrier of the Zika virus is Aedes Mosquito which is also responsible for other vector-borne diseases like Dengue and Chickengunya. The disease is non-fatal, however, it is associated with microcephaly which is reduced head size in babies, who are conceived by pregnant women affected by the virus, which is a major cause of worry. The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947.

The first case of Zika virus was reported in 2016 in Gujarat, and since then cases have been reported in states that include Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Karnataka. This year Maharashtra has reported eight cases up till now out of which six are from Pune and one each from Kolhapur and Sangamner.

