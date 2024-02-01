Champai Soren to meet Governor today to discuss formation of new government

Governor CP Radhakrishnan has given Jharkhand Transport Minister Champai Soren, who was named JMM legislative party leader following Hemant Soren’s arrest, time to meet him at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Champai Soren staked a claim to form the state’s new government in a letter to the governor.

Champai Soren has been given an appointment with the Governor to meet at Raj Bhavan at 5.30 p.m. today. In the letter, Champai Soren claimed he had enough legislator support—47—to form a government with the 81 members of the Assembly state.

In the letter, Champai Soren stated, “Sir, currently there has been no government in existence in the state for the last 18 hours. There is a situation of confusion in the state. Being the constitutional head, we all the MLAs and the people of the state expect from you that soon you will pave the way for the formation of a government and will take the state out of confusion.”

Additionally, he asked the governor to recognize his right to form the government and designate him as the Chief Minister.

“Sir, therefore, I respectfully request you to accept my claim to form the government and please nominate me as the Chief Minister soon and pave the way for the formation of a new government,” the letter mentioned.

“At the same time, it is also requested that I be given time to meet all the MLAs at Raj Bhavan today so that I can meet you along with the MLAs and assure you that the majority is with me, I will form a stable government in the state and that I am capable of giving,” the letter further stated.

The state minister of transportation, Champai Soren, is a seven-term Member of Legislative Assembly for the Jharkhand constituency of Seraikella. He worked as an independent MLA prior to joining the JMM. JMM Chief Hemant Soren met Governor CP Radhakrishnan earlier on Wednesday evening at Raj Bhawan. Following more than six hours of questioning by the ED regarding a money laundering investigation related to the purported land scam case, Soren handed over his resignation.