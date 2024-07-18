Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Train Derails Near Gonda, Uttar Pradesh; 2 Dead, Several Injured

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the site where Train Number 15904 derailed. At least two people have died and around 25 are reported to be injured. Out of the 12 coaches, four coaches of the AC compartment derailed a few kilometres before the Jhulahi railway station. Several trains have been impacted on the route and a few trains have been diverted officials said. Further details about the accident are awaited.

The railway medical can has reached the site and the North Eastern Railways has issued helpline numbers:

– Commercial Control: 9957555984

– Furkating (FKG): 9957555966

– Mariani (MXN): 6001882410

– Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798

– Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959

– Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960

A helpline number has been issued for the assistance of railway passengers as a result of the derailment of 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express on the down line between Motiganj-Jhilahi stations on the Barabanki-Gorakhpur railway section of Northeast Railway:

Lucknow – 8957409292

Gonda – 8957400965

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to promptly reach the scene and expedite relief efforts. He has also directed district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

This incident follows several recent train derailments reported from various parts of the country. On July 16, the engine and a coach of the Kamrup Express train became detached in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, specifically between Lahowal and Chaulkhowa.

Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, stated that no passengers were injured during the incident between Lahowal and Chaulkhowa. The engine and coach were successfully reattached, and the train has resumed its journey towards its destination.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier announced on July 5 a special drive to manufacture around 2,500 new general passenger train coaches, with approval for an additional 10,000 coaches. This initiative, part of the central government’s efforts, aims to bolster railway infrastructure nationwide.

