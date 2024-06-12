Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony Live: TDP Leader Swearing-In As Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for Fourth Term Today

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu is poised to take the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth consecutive term today at 11:27 am. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place near Kesarapalli IT Park in Gannavaram, Krishna district. The ceremony is expected to witness the presence of key NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other Union Ministers like Jagat Prakash Nadda and Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Additionally, Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh and JanaSena chief Pawan Kalyan, along with senior leader N Manohar, are likely to take the oath alongside the TDP chief. Notably, Kalyan has been offered the position of Deputy Chief Minister, as per sources within the NDA.

11:40 (IST) JUNE 12, 2024

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu hugs Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after taking the oath.

11:36 (IST) JUNE 12, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief & Andhra Pradesh CM-designate N Chandrababu Naidu, in Vijayawada.

11:35 (IST) JUNE 12, 2024

N Chandrababu Naidu takes oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. #WATCH | Vijayawada: N Chandrababu Naidu takes oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/322vQpIbQ4 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2024

11:18 (IST) JUNE 12, 2024

Former Telangana Governor attend the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief & Andhra Pradesh CM-designate N Chandrababu Naidu, in Vijayawada.

11:13 (IST) JUNE 12, 2024

Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Ramdas Athawale, Anupriya Patel and Chirag Paswan; Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, NCP leader Praful Patel and former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu attend the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief & Andhra Pradesh CM-designate N Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada

11:07 (IST) JUNE 12, 2024

Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda attend the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief & Andhra Pradesh CM-designate N Chandrababu Naidu

10:45 (IST) JUNE 12, 2024

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna arrive at Gannavaram Mandal, Kesarapalli IT Park for the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM-designate N Chandrababu Naidu, meets Union Ministers Chirag Paswan, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam at Gannavaram Mandal, Kesarapalli IT Park where the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM-designate N Chandrababu Naidu.

10:43 (IST) JUNE 12, 2024

NCP leader Praful Patel arrives in Vijayawada to attend the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief & Andhra Pradesh CM-designate N Chandrababu Naidu He says, “Chandrababu Naidu is a very dynamic leader, a visionary who transformed erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. I am sure there will be a new era of development in the state under his leadership now. Pawan Kalyan has changed the way people think abut politicians. I am sure this team of Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan will do good work and transform Andhra Pradesh.”

10:22 (IST) JUNE 12, 2024

Naidu to take oath along with 24 ministers

Chandrababu Naidu, the newly elected Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is poised to take the oath of office alongside a team of 24 ministers, which notably includes prominent figures like Jana Sena Party chief Konidela Pawan Kalyan and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh Naidu, who is also Chandrababu Naidu’s son.

Among the notable figures from the Jana Sena Party who will serve as ministers alongside Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh, highlighting a collaborative approach towards governance and coalition-building in the state.

09:20 (IST) JUNE 12, 2024

Guests have started to arrive at Gannavaram Mandal, Kesarapalli IT Park for the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM-designate N Chandrababu Naidu

08:05 (IST) JUNE 12, 2024

BJP leader Amit Shah, J P Nadda arrive in AP day ahead of the swearing in.

Preparations underway at Gannavaram Mandal, Kesarapalli IT Park for the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM-designate N Chandrababu Naidu.

The day before the scheduled oath-taking ceremony of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda made their arrival in Andhra Pradesh. Touching down at Gannawaram airport on Tuesday night, the BJP leaders were greeted by the General Secretary of the TDP, Nara Lokesh. Lokesh extended a warm welcome and accompanied them to Chandrababu Naidu’s residence, setting the stage for their participation in the upcoming event.

