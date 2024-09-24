Chandrayaan-3 Success Boosts US-India Space Collaboration; Joint Research to Expand by 2025

The successful launch and landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission in 2023 have opened new doors for deeper space collaboration between NASA and ISRO. Plans are underway for joint scientific research on the International Space Station (ISS) in 2025, further cementing the two nations’ growing cooperation in space exploration.

Expanding Innovation through Strategic Partnerships

Beyond space exploration, both the U.S. and India are investing in ecosystems that promote innovation. This includes facilitating joint research between top scientific institutions, national laboratories, and private sector researchers. These collaborative efforts aim to advance what is being called the “Innovation Handshake,” a platform for mutual growth and technological development.

India’s Emerging Role in Global Diplomacy

India’s growing prominence on the global stage was underscored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visits to Ukraine and Poland, as well as India’s pivotal role at the G20 Summit. The U.S. recognizes India’s dual role as a representative of the Global South and as a diplomatic bridge-builder capable of easing tensions in an increasingly divided world, according to the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).