Chief Justice Chandrachud Emphasizes The Need for Greater Gender Representation In Legal Profession

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has called for increased efforts to achieve maximum gender representation within the legal profession, despite significant progress already made. Speaking at the bicentenary celebration of the Bar Library Club of the Calcutta High Court, the CJI highlighted the strides taken but urged further action to foster equality.

In his address at the Town Hall, Chief Justice Chandrachud noted the growing presence of women in judicial services. “In various states, over 60 per cent of recruits in competitive examinations for the lowest level of judicial service are now women,” he said, underscoring the ongoing social evolution in India.

However, the Chief Justice emphasized that despite this progress, judicial institutions must become more inclusive and supportive of women. “While progress is being made in terms of gender representation, there remains a pressing need to ensure that our judicial institutions are truly inclusive and accommodating for all,” he remarked.

He pointed out that amenities and facilities catering to female lawyers’ specific needs are still “sorely lacking,” and that women often balance multiple roles, including domestic responsibilities and child-rearing, alongside their professional careers. “Managing both domestic and professional spheres can be a daunting exercise for women,” he added.

Chief Justice Chandrachud stressed the importance of supportive policies within legal institutions, mentioning an initiative he introduced: a meal for ₹25 for Supreme Court staff, benefiting over 2,000 women who may not have time to cook in the morning. “A small initiative like this makes such a big difference to the empowerment of women,” he noted.

He urged the legal fraternity to build on such initiatives, translating them into meaningful actions that foster equitable treatment for women. “Encouraging diversity and inclusion strengthens our legal system and enriches the perspectives that drive justice,” he said.

Reflecting on the Supreme Court’s history, the Chief Justice noted that while a total of 313 women have been designated as senior counsels, this February saw 12 women designated at once in a single selection.

Addressing broader issues within the legal system, Chief Justice Chandrachud acknowledged the public perception that adjournments have become routine, leading to prolonged litigation, increased costs, and delayed justice. He referenced the popular Hindi film ‘Jolly LLB’ to highlight concerns over compromised professionalism and ethical standards in legal proceedings.

The Chief Justice also questioned the tradition of ceasing work to pay respects to a deceased Bar member, suggesting that judicial time could be better utilized to address the needs of litigants. “Every minute of judicial time which is lost is judicial time lost in answering a case of a litigant who is crying for justice,” he stated.

Finally, he called for embracing technological advancements within the legal profession, adapting traditions to meet modern societal demands.

The event was attended by Supreme Court judges Justice B R Gavai and Justice Dipankar Dutta, as well as Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court T S Sivagnanam, among others.