CISF Jawan Found Dead in Apparent Suicide in Delhi

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan, identified as 27-year-old Siva Prabhu from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, was found dead in an apparent suicide at the CISF Camp in Dwarka Sector 16, Delhi.

Police received a PCR call on Monday reporting a suicide. Upon arrival, officers found the jawan hanging from a tree with a plastic rope. The deceased was posted as a Constable in the CISF Metro Unit.

The crime scene was thoroughly inspected by the crime team. The investigation is ongoing, and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Dwarka has been informed.

The body has been sent to DDU Hospital in Hari Nagar, Delhi, for a post-mortem examination. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.