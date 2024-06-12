CM Chandrababu Naidu Swearing In Ceremony: Chiranjeevi Invites PM Modi, Pawan Kalyan On Stage

In the grand swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, megastar Chiranjeevi was spotted inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage. After which it was seen that PM Modi also held Pawan Kalyan and pulled him on stage with him. This video has gone viral seeing the trio together.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, actor and Padma Vibhushan awardee Konidela Chiranjeevi, Actor Rajinikanth, Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna and other Union Ministers and TDP leaders at the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh CM N… pic.twitter.com/sM5CtDvZTp — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2024

Today (Wednesday) N. Chandrababu Naidu took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh with Pawan Kalyan taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. In the swearing-in ceremony, celebs like Rajnikanth, Ram Charan, and Nandamuri Balakrishna attended the celebration. In the video, the duo can be seen wearing white colored outfits. Balakrishna also met Union Ministers Chirag Paswan and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.

It must be noted that this is the fourth time that N Chandrababu Naidu has taken up the charge of Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh.

TIMELINE :

Here’s a timeline of Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh:

– 1995: Chandrababu Naidu becomes the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the first time, succeeding N. T. Rama Rao.

– 1996: His Telugu Desam Party (TDP) forms a coalition government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

– 1999: Naidu’s government is re-elected, and he continues to serve as Chief Minister.

– 2004: The TDP loses the state elections to the Indian National Congress, and Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy becomes the new Chief Minister.

– 2014: Chandrababu Naidu returns as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after the TDP wins the state elections.

– 2019: The YSR Congress Party led by Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy defeats the TDP in the state elections, and Naidu loses his position as Chief Minister.

This timeline highlights Chandrababu Naidu’s two separate terms as Chief Minister, from 1995 to 2004 and from 2014 to 2019, with brief interludes of opposition during the intervening years.

