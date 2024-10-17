CM MK Stalin Treats Cleanliness Workers To Biriyani Feast, WATCH IT!

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his gratitude to the city’s cleanliness workers for their relentless efforts during the northeast monsoon rains. Over the past three days, these workers have been crucial in maintaining the city’s hygiene and addressing water accumulation issues in low-lying areas. In a special event at Kamarajar Arangam on Wednesday, […]

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his gratitude to the city’s cleanliness workers for their relentless efforts during the northeast monsoon rains. Over the past three days, these workers have been crucial in maintaining the city’s hygiene and addressing water accumulation issues in low-lying areas.

In a special event at Kamarajar Arangam on Wednesday, Stalin distributed essential supplies, including clothes, rice, pulses, and other necessities, to 600 cleanliness workers as a gesture of appreciation. The Chief Minister also joined the workers for a meal of biriyani, celebrating their hard work. The event was attended by Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor Priya, and various other government officials.

The Chief Minister inspected stormwater drain construction projects in flood-prone areas such as Kolathur, Venus Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Selvi Nagar, and Mahaveer Nagar, which have been allotted Rs 1.4 crore. These projects aim to prevent water stagnation during the monsoon. Stalin emphasized the need for the timely completion of these projects to protect the residents of these vulnerable areas.

Additionally, the Chief Minister reviewed several Water Resources Department projects, including the Rs 44 crore plan to widen Retteri Lake, increase its water-holding capacity, and construct a 3.5 km perimeter wall. Another significant initiative under review was the Rs 91.36 crore project to upgrade and widen the Thanikachalam Nagar drain, which covers the Ayanavaram and Madhavaram areas.

At the event, Stalin also extended his support to differently-abled children at the CSI Puthuir Special School in Perambur. He provided essential items worth Rs 2 lakh, including two computers, a printer, and two steel cupboards, benefiting 70 students at the institution.

The Chief Minister’s actions reflect the Tamil Nadu government’s dedication to improving infrastructure and offering support to those who contribute significantly to the community’s welfare. The distribution of essentials and personal engagement with workers and children demonstrates the state’s commitment to inclusivity and progress, even during challenging weather conditions.