CM Stalin Expands Morning Breakfast Scheme to Government-Aided Schools

On the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj, Tamil Nadu’s current Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a significant expansion of the state’s Morning Breakfast Scheme. The program, which originally provided free breakfast to students in government primary schools, will now extend to include children studying at government-aided schools.

In his announcement on July 15, Stalin revealed that 2,33,536 students from 3,995 government-aided primary schools will now benefit from the Morning Breakfast Scheme. This expansion builds on the scheme’s initial launch on September 15, 2022, which served 1.14 lakh students across 1,545 government primary schools.

The scheme’s popularity and positive impact on students’ well-being and academic performance prompted Chief Minister Stalin to extend its reach. To mark the occasion, Stalin shared a meal with students at St. Anne’s School, symbolizing the government’s commitment to nurturing young minds.

During his address at the event, Stalin seized the opportunity to criticize the central government over issues such as the NEET paper leak and the National Education Policy (NEP). He emphasized the Dravidian Model Government’s dedication to removing obstacles that hinder Tamil Nadu students’ education.

“The Dravidian Model Government and I personally want to remove all hurdles that are in the way of Tamil Nadu students’ education, be it hunger, NEET, or the Union Government’s New Education Policy. Our primary goal is to remove such hurdles,” Stalin stated.

Reflecting on the controversy surrounding NEET, he added, “I was questioned when I opposed NEET. But now even the Supreme Court is asking questions considering the way the NEET exam is being conducted. Students are protesting, and several chief ministers and national leaders don’t want NEET. The whole of India is opposing NEET, following in the footsteps of Tamil Nadu.”

This latest move by the Tamil Nadu government underscores its commitment to ensuring that every child receives the nourishment and educational opportunities they deserve. By addressing both physical and systemic barriers to education, the state aims to foster a more equitable and supportive learning environment for all students.

