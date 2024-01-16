CM Yogi Participates in BJP's 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' Wall Writing Campaign

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kick-started the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Wall Writing’ program for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections during a launch event in Gorakhpur. Expressing unwavering confidence in the BJP’s victory, Adityanath personally painted the party’s lotus symbol on a wall. In a post on social media platform ‘X,’ he asserted, “Ek baar fir Modi sarkaar, aur is baar Chaar sau paar”

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the ‘Wall Writing’ initiative for the Lok Sabha elections in Kandhal village, located in Odisha’s Deogarh district. Emphasizing the commencement of the campaign for the 2024 elections, Pradhan stated, “Our wall writing program is starting across the country from today. The program will start with the slogan of ‘Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar’ (once again Modi government) on all the booths across the country.” He urged every BJP worker to actively participate in the campaign, viewing it as a collective effort to ensure Modi government’s return in 2024.

In Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched its own ‘Once Again Modi’ campaign, featuring the adornment of walls with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait. State President B Y Vijayendra led the initiative, signaling an early stride in the electoral battleground for the party.

The national level ‘Wall Writing’ program was officially inaugurated by BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday, to popularize the appeal ‘Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar’ among the masses. Nadda actively participated in the campaign by outlining the party’s lotus symbol on a wall, accompanied by the slogan ‘Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar.’

As the BJP’s ‘Wall Writing’ campaign gains momentum across states, the party aims to make a visual impact on the electorate and convey its message of a renewed mandate for the Modi government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.