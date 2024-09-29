Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Cold Snap Hits Jammu And Kashmir: Temperatures Plunge To -2.66 °C

Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing a significant drop in temperatures as September comes to a close. Today, on September 29, 2024, the region recorded a current temperature of 2.96 °C, with a forecast predicting a minimum of -2.66 °C and a maximum of 4.78 °C.

Cold Snap Hits Jammu And Kashmir: Temperatures Plunge To -2.66 °C

Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing a significant drop in temperatures as September comes to a close. Today, on September 29, 2024, the region recorded a current temperature of 2.96 °C, with a forecast predicting a minimum of -2.66 °C and a maximum of 4.78 °C. Residents should brace themselves for chilly conditions as relative humidity sits at 27%, accompanied by a brisk wind speed of 27 km/h.

As we look toward tomorrow, Monday, September 30, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is expected to see even cooler temperatures, with a minimum of -1.61 °C and a maximum of 5.84 °C. Humidity levels will drop significantly to 17%, contributing to a sharper chill in the air.

For those planning their day, the sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 06:09 PM, providing just under 12 hours of daylight to navigate the cool weather.

With temperatures ranging from -2.66 °C to 4.78 °C today, it’s advisable for residents and visitors to prepare for the cold weather. Those sensitive to low temperatures should consider dressing warmly and planning activities that suit the prevailing weather conditions.

As Jammu and Kashmir continues to experience chilly temperatures, it’s crucial to stay informed and prepared for the cold. Be sure to check local weather updates for any changes and adjust your plans accordingly.

ALSO READ: J&K: Two Terrorists Neutralized During Kulgam Encounter, DNA Samples Collected

Filed under

Cold Snap Jammu and Kashmir kashmir temperature Weather

Also Read

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout...

Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

Entertainment

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox