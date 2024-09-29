Cold Snap Hits Jammu And Kashmir: Temperatures Plunge To -2.66 °C

Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing a significant drop in temperatures as September comes to a close. Today, on September 29, 2024, the region recorded a current temperature of 2.96 °C, with a forecast predicting a minimum of -2.66 °C and a maximum of 4.78 °C.

Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing a significant drop in temperatures as September comes to a close. Today, on September 29, 2024, the region recorded a current temperature of 2.96 °C, with a forecast predicting a minimum of -2.66 °C and a maximum of 4.78 °C. Residents should brace themselves for chilly conditions as relative humidity sits at 27%, accompanied by a brisk wind speed of 27 km/h.

As we look toward tomorrow, Monday, September 30, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is expected to see even cooler temperatures, with a minimum of -1.61 °C and a maximum of 5.84 °C. Humidity levels will drop significantly to 17%, contributing to a sharper chill in the air.

For those planning their day, the sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 06:09 PM, providing just under 12 hours of daylight to navigate the cool weather.

With temperatures ranging from -2.66 °C to 4.78 °C today, it’s advisable for residents and visitors to prepare for the cold weather. Those sensitive to low temperatures should consider dressing warmly and planning activities that suit the prevailing weather conditions.

As Jammu and Kashmir continues to experience chilly temperatures, it’s crucial to stay informed and prepared for the cold. Be sure to check local weather updates for any changes and adjust your plans accordingly.

