Sunday, September 29, 2024
J&K: Two Terrorists Neutralized During Kulgam Encounter, DNA Samples Collected

Ahead of final phase of J&K elections, authorities have reported the recovery of two terrorist bodies in Kulgam district following an encounter between security forces and militants. 

Ahead of final phase of J&K elections, authorities have reported the recovery of two terrorist bodies in Kulgam district following an encounter between security forces and militants.

As per authorities, one of the deceased terrorists is suspected to be Umesh Ahmed Wani, who was a resident of Chawalgam village in Kulgam and was affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF) since 2020.

Reportedly, he was active across the Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, and Anantnag districts, with several FIRs filed against him.

Further, it also mentioned another terrorist, Aqib Sher Gojri, who had been associated with the TRF since August 2022 and was involved in various terrorist activities. Thus, leading to multiple FIRs in Kulgam, Pulwama, and Budgam districts.

Currently, DNA samples have been collected to facilitate identifiction. Confirmed DIG of South Kashmir Javed Ahmad Matoo. He also noted that incriminating materials, including two AK-47 rifles, five magazines, and pistols, were also seized from the encounter site.

Earlier in the day, three army personnel and one police officer sustained injuries during the encounter, but their conditions are now stable. The clash began when security forces received intelligence about terrorist movement in the Arigam area late Friday night, which escalated into an exchange of gunfire.

Also Read: J&K: Weapons Found Near Indo-Pak Border in Samba

Meanwhile, the encounter took place in the Adigam Devsar area and continued into Saturday morning. This incident occurs amid ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, with the first phase having taken place on September 18 and the second on September 25. The final phase is scheduled for October 1, with vote counting set for October 8.

Must Read: Three Terrorists Likely Neutralized In Two Different Encounters At J&K’s Kupwara

(With Inputs From ANI)

