J&K: Weapons Found Near Indo-Pak Border in Samba

The recovery was made early today during a routine patrol by the SOG Jammu team. According to officials, the consignment contained multiple pistols, magazines, and a large quantity of ammunition.

In a significant security operation, a consignment of weapons, including pistols and ammunition, was recovered by the Special Operations Group (SOG) Jammu from the Ramgarh sector of Samba district near the Indo-Pakistan border.

The consignment, suspected to have been dropped via drone, has raised serious concerns about cross-border smuggling and the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for illicit activities. Authorities believe this could be part of a larger network aimed at destabilizing the region.

Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

 

 

