Sunday, September 1, 2024

Google Doodle Today: Day 4 Celebrates Archery At Paris Paralympics 2024

The Paris Paralympics, the 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics, commenced on August 28, just days after the conclusion of the Summer Olympic Games 2024. (Read more below)

Google Doodle Today: Day 4 Celebrates Archery At Paris Paralympics 2024

Google has honored the sport of archery with a vibrant Doodle on September 1, 2024, coinciding with the ongoing Paris Paralympic Games. The playful illustration depicts a bird wielding a bow and arrow, aiming for a “No Parking” sign. This whimsical Doodle will be visible to users worldwide, showcasing Google’s commitment to highlighting significant sporting events.

The Paris Paralympics, the 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics, commenced on August 28, just days after the conclusion of the Summer Olympic Games 2024. Sports enthusiasts can catch the action live on Jio Cinema or DD Sports channel. September 1 marks the fourth day of the games, which will feature a total of 549 events across 22 sports, culminating on September 8, 2024.

Today’s schedule includes a diverse array of medal events, such as para triathlon, para athletics, para shooting, para track cycling, para swimming, para table tennis, para archery, boccia, para badminton, para rowing, and more. Indian athletes will be competing in para badminton, para archery, para shooting, para athletics, para rowing, and para table tennis.

As the Paris Paralympics continue, Google’s Doodle serves as a reminder of the incredible athleticism and determination of the participating athletes.

Also Read: Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara Wins Gold In Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final; Mona Agarwal Secures Bronze

Tags:

archery Day 4 Google google doodle Google Doodle Today paris Paris Paralympics
addBlock

Recent Post

Paris Paralympics 2024: Nithya Sre Reaches Quarterfinals As Tokyo 2020 Gold Medalist Krishna Is Eliminated

Paris Paralympics 2024: Nithya Sre Reaches Quarterfinals As Tokyo 2020 Gold Medalist Krishna Is Eliminated

Indigo Jabalpur-Hyderabad Flight Rerouted Following Bomb Threat

Indigo Jabalpur-Hyderabad Flight Rerouted Following Bomb Threat

Railway Minister Vaishnaw At BEML: Foundation Stone For New Hangar Laid

Railway Minister Vaishnaw At BEML: Foundation Stone For New Hangar Laid

Famed ‘Russian Spy’ Whale Hvaldimir Dies In Norway

Famed ‘Russian Spy’ Whale Hvaldimir Dies In Norway

Indian Army Celebrates The Valor Of Sepoy Sukhvir Singh In Ladakh

Indian Army Celebrates The Valor Of Sepoy Sukhvir Singh In Ladakh

INS Satvahana Celebrates Indian Athlete Jyothi Yarraji

INS Satvahana Celebrates Indian Athlete Jyothi Yarraji

Warangal Discom Engineer Arrested By ACB For Bribe Of Rs 20,000

Warangal Discom Engineer Arrested By ACB For Bribe Of Rs 20,000

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox