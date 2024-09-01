Google Doodle Today: Day 4 Celebrates Archery At Paris Paralympics 2024

The Paris Paralympics, the 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics, commenced on August 28, just days after the conclusion of the Summer Olympic Games 2024. (Read more below)

Google has honored the sport of archery with a vibrant Doodle on September 1, 2024, coinciding with the ongoing Paris Paralympic Games. The playful illustration depicts a bird wielding a bow and arrow, aiming for a “No Parking” sign. This whimsical Doodle will be visible to users worldwide, showcasing Google’s commitment to highlighting significant sporting events.

The Paris Paralympics, the 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics, commenced on August 28, just days after the conclusion of the Summer Olympic Games 2024. Sports enthusiasts can catch the action live on Jio Cinema or DD Sports channel. September 1 marks the fourth day of the games, which will feature a total of 549 events across 22 sports, culminating on September 8, 2024.

Today’s schedule includes a diverse array of medal events, such as para triathlon, para athletics, para shooting, para track cycling, para swimming, para table tennis, para archery, boccia, para badminton, para rowing, and more. Indian athletes will be competing in para badminton, para archery, para shooting, para athletics, para rowing, and para table tennis.

As the Paris Paralympics continue, Google’s Doodle serves as a reminder of the incredible athleticism and determination of the participating athletes.

