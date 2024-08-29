Three Terrorists Likely Neutralized In Two Different Encounters At J&K’s Kupwara

In a significant development related to J&K's operation, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps taking to X, recently announced, that security forces have likely neutralized three terrorists at two separate encounters in J&K's Kupwara.

OP SHAMSHU, MACHHAL #Kupwara Based on intelligence inputs with respect to likely infiltration bids, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 28-29 Aug 24 in general area Machhal, Kupwara. Suspicious movement was observed in bad… pic.twitter.com/ZcSdgaQczL — Chinar Corps🍁 – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) August 29, 2024

Meanwhile in an another operation in Tangdhar, the Chinar Corps indicated that one terrorist is likely to have been neutralized. Both operations are ongoing.

Earlier, security forces engaged in a firefight with militants early Thursday morning in the Lathi area, which falls under the Budhal police station in Rajouri district. Sources indicated that a search operation was initiated in the Lathi and Danthal areas around 9:30 pm on Wednesday, following reports of suspicious activity.

