Thursday, August 29, 2024

Three Terrorists Likely Neutralized In Two Different Encounters At J&K’s Kupwara

In a significant development related to J&K's operation, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps taking to X, recently announced, that security forces have likely neutralized three terrorists at two separate encounters in J&K's Kupwara.

In a significant development related to J&K’s operation, the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps taking to X, recently announced, that security forces have likely neutralized three terrorists at two separate encounters in J&K’s Kupwara.

Meanwhile in an another operation in Tangdhar, the Chinar Corps indicated that one terrorist is likely to have been neutralized. Both operations are ongoing.

Earlier, security forces engaged in a firefight with militants early Thursday morning in the Lathi area, which falls under the Budhal police station in Rajouri district. Sources indicated that a search operation was initiated in the Lathi and Danthal areas around 9:30 pm on Wednesday, following reports of suspicious activity.

