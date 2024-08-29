3 Major Security Operations Underway in J&K Ahead of Assembly Elections

Three separate encounters between security forces and terrorists broke out across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Three separate encounters between security forces and terrorists broke out across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials have reported. The confrontations, which took place in different locations, come at a time when security is being heightened in the Union Territory ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Kupwara District Sees Two Major Encounters

The first of these encounters began in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district, where a massive operation was launched after security forces sighted terrorists late Wednesday night. Officials indicated that the movement of the infiltrating terrorists was detected at around 7:40 p.m., prompting immediate action from the forces, which led to an exchange of gunfire.

Shortly after, a second encounter was reported in the Machil sector, also within the Kupwara district. Alert troops of the 57 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) spotted a group of two to three terrorists in the area, leading to the launch of another intensive operation. Both encounters in the Kupwara region saw security forces actively engaging the terrorists in a bid to neutralize them.

Encounter in Rajouri District

Simultaneously, a third encounter broke out in the Lathi village of Rajouri district, where three to four terrorists were suspected to be hiding. According to a Jammu and Kashmir Police official, “A search operation was launched by security forces in the general area of village Kheri Mohra Lathi and Danthal in Rajouri district at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night following suspected terrorist movement.”

During this search operation, contact was established with the terrorists around 11:45 p.m., which led to a fierce exchange of fire between the militants and the security forces near the Kheri Mohra area. Security forces fired a few tracer rounds to illuminate the area, attempting to gain a tactical advantage over the suspected militants.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be holed up in the cordon area, and additional forces have been deployed to reinforce the security perimeter and continue the operation.

Heightened Vigilance Ahead of Assembly Elections

These incidents come at a critical time as Jammu and Kashmir prepares for its Assembly elections, set to be conducted in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The results are expected to be announced on October 4.

With the increased militant activity observed in the region, the security forces are on high alert to prevent any disruption during the electoral process. The intensity of these recent encounters reflects the ongoing challenges faced by security personnel in maintaining peace and stability in the region, particularly during the election period.

Security Forces Maintain Focus on Eliminating Threats

As operations continue in all three locations, officials remain tight-lipped about the progress of the encounters. However, the swift response and coordination between various security agencies highlight the readiness of the forces to counter any threat posed by the terrorists.

“At 7.40 pm, movement of the infiltrating terrorists was detected which led to the quick establishment of contact, ensuring a firefight,” officials stated while commenting on the Kupwara encounters. Meanwhile, the operations in Rajouri are ongoing, with the search teams intensifying their efforts to flush out the terrorists.