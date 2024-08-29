Thursday, August 29, 2024

J&K: One Terrorist Neutralized During Anti-Infiltration Operation In Kupwara

On August 29, one terrorist was reportedly neutralized during a joint anti-infiltration operation at J&K's  Kupwara district on Thursday.

The operation, conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, was initiated based on intelligence about potential infiltration attempts. It began on the night of August 28-29 in the Tangdhar area of Kupwara.

Taking to X, Chinar Corps said “Following intelligence on possible infiltration bids, a joint anti-infiltration operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police commenced on the night of August 28-29 in the Tangdhar area of Kupwara. One terrorist is believed to have been neutralized.”

Currently, the operation is ongoing.

Additionally, a search operation is underway in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, following a clash between terrorists and security forces on August 28. This search, which began at 9:30 pm on August 28, focused on the Kheri Mohra Lathi and Danthal areas.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, contact with the terrorists was established around 11:45 pm on August 28, leading to an exchange of fire near the Kheri Mohra area. Further details are awaited.

(With Inputs From ANI)

