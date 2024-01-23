Cong Protests Alleged Violence on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Convoy in Assam; Rahul Gandhi Takes Veiled Dig at PM Modi

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) organized a protest demonstration at Congress Bhavan, Kohima, on Monday, condemning the reported acts of violence against the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra convoy led by Rahul Gandhi in Assam. The protest follows a series of attacks allegedly carried out by BJP workers over the past three days.

In a press statement, the Nagaland Congress expressed its concern over the repeated assaults on the yatra convoy and accused the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam of deploying various measures to obstruct the Yatra. The NPCC alleged that the attacks ranged from tearing down posters and banners to planned assaults, resulting in casualties among yatris, including injuries to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President.

The statement emphasized that Rahul Gandhi has been advocating for the rights of women, youth, and marginalized sections of society during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The Yatra has successfully covered the states of Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh peacefully, without any untoward incidents.

“The NPCC strongly condemns the state-sanctioned acts of violence against the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra convoy in Assam and reaffirms our full support and commitment towards the success of the Yatra,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to the Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva, in Assam, took a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress leader expressed disappointment after being denied permission to enter the shrine.

“We want to visit the temple (Batadrava Than). What crime have I committed that I cannot visit the temple?… I want to go to the temple, what is wrong with this? Earlier we were invited, but now the administration is saying that we cannot go. ‘Aaj sirf ek vyakti mandir mein ja sakta hain…'” Rahul Gandhi remarked, taking a swipe at PM Modi.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is currently on its Assam leg, facing challenges amid allegations of political violence and obstacles in temple visits.