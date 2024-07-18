Congress Alleges BJP's Gujarat Model Failures Led To Mumbai Airport Massacre

Mumbai was in a panic on 16th July’24, due to a recruitment drive at the Mumbai Airport, gathering up to 25,000 applicants, chaos out of the hands of the Air India Airport Service Limited.

The mass turned up to apply for the 2,216 vacancies for loaders, jostling with each other to reach the form counter, waiting for hours without food and water making many unwell.

Airport loaders have a salary of up to Rs. 25,000 and are responsible for handling ramp tractors and baggage belts, as well as loading and unloading bags onto aeroplanes. Each aircraft requires a minimum of five loaders for handling luggage, cargo, and food supplies.

Many aspirants from around India with degrees travelling for a job of Rs. 25,000, which shows the scarcity of jobs and how scared the youth is about their future, the verge of unemployment led to the outbreak of aspirants not just in Mumbai but in Gujrat and other states as well.

WATCH THE VIDEO

This is Mumbai’s Kalina, where a massive crowd of job seekers emerged as Air India Airport Services Ltd announced walk-in interviews. The situation soon went out of control and the candidates were asked to leave their CVs and vacate the area.#Mumbai #AIAirportServices pic.twitter.com/vZoLDf40iz — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 16, 2024

Candidates with not just a Bachelor’s as well as a Master’s degree were also there applying for a job with the basic education requirement.

A video of a walk-in interview at Akhleshwae in Gujrat’s Bharuch district went viral days before with an incident showing 1,800 applicants turning up in search of jobs, a crowd gathering in the office leads to the collapsing of railing on the ramp of office entry. Fortunately, none of the aspirants were hurt.

The Congress says it “exposed the BJP’s Gujarat model” stressing how the models of the current government have led to unemployment across the nation.

BJP MP Mansukh Vasava accused the private firm of the massacre “As they were only filling ten positions, they ought to have laid out the requirements rather than conducting a public interview. The incident happened partly because of the company. We are concerned about it and are taking action to prevent such occurrences in the future.”

This incident led Congress Member Varsha Gaikwad to bring up the subject of unemployment and criticize the BJP.

According to the Mumbai North Central MP, the jobless situation has grown so poor over the last ten years that young people are willing to fight for Israel and Russia in wars. “There is a fear of stampede and thousands gather whenever they hear about jobs on X,” she wrote in Hindi.

To sustain the power, the government must start working on building and securing the trust and future of the youth of the nation. Unemployment has been a major issue for a long time now, rather than coming up with a different excuse every time, it’s time to see a change.

ALSO READ