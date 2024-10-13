While Congress questions the role of EVMs and Election Commission (EC) procedures, it also faces scrutiny for internal divisions. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims the victory as a testament to its unity and organization.

As Haryana prepares for Nayab Singh Saini to take the oath as Chief Minister on October 17, the political fallout from the recent election loss has sent the Congress party into a state of introspection and critique. While Congress questions the role of EVMs and Election Commission (EC) procedures, it also faces scrutiny for internal divisions. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims the victory as a testament to its unity and organization.

In an Exclusive conversation with NewsX Editor, Uday Pratap Singh, Anirudh Pratap Singh, BJP spokesperson ; Dr Pooja Tripathi, Congress spokesperson; Adv Chandni P Shah, Political Analyst and Adv Manasvi Thapar, Political Analyst, shared their insights on this.

Congress Raises Questions on EVMs and EC Fairness

Dr. Pooja Tripathi, spokesperson for the Congress, defended her party’s decision to approach the Election Commission with allegations regarding EVMs, pointing to issues in 20 constituencies where EVMs displayed a 99% charge. “While we are introspecting what has gone wrong¦ we have credible evidence of around 20 constituencies with anomalies,” Tripathi said, referencing a similar issue previously raised by Bhupesh Baghel in the Rajnandgaon constituency during

Tripathi emphasized that Congress isn’t disputing the entire electoral process but is raising specific concerns. “We are notâ€¦ raising questions on the whole electoral process. We have asked credible questions on the 20 constituencies, and we want answers¦ the Election Commission needs to maintain a fair, neutral stand and not act as an opposition party in itself,” she asserted, emphasising the stakes for democracy.

Tripathi acknowledged the impact of internal fighting, with several leaders from congress vying for the Chief Ministerial position. “Infighting did cost us. We had almost five CM aspirants, all eager to take the power,” Tripathi admitted. “Individual political aspiration should not derail the bigger goal of coming back to power and addressing public issues.”

BJP Responds: Congress’ Allegations Are a “Blame Game”

BJP spokesperson Anirudh Pratap Singh dismissed Congress’ claims of EVM malfunction as an opportunistic strategy used only when Congress loses. “When Rahul Gandhi wins in Rae Bareli or when Congress wins Himachal and Karnataka, then EVMs are working fine,” he said, questioning the inconsistency in Congress’ accusations.

Singh took a jab at Congress’ dependency on regional parties in states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. “Congress’ dependency on state and regional parties is evident. In UP, they rely on Samajwadi Party; in Maharashtra, they depend on Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray; in Tamil Nadu, on DMK,” he stated. “Rahul Gandhi’s journey of defeat has begun,” he continued, suggesting that Haryana’s results may foreshadow outcomes in upcoming elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Delhi.

Chandni Shah, Political Analyst: Congress Overlooked Key Alliances

Political analyst Chandni Shah, congratulating BJP on its victory, attributed Congress’ defeat to its overconfidence and rejection of an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). “Congress rejected the proposal of AAP, assuming they could win it alone. That was a major reason for their defeat,” she noted. Shah highlighted BJP’s groundwork in Haryana, crediting RSS karyakartas and booth-level efforts for the party’s success. She also criticized Congress for frequently raising concerns about EVM tampering, calling the accusations “illogical” and reminding that the Election Commission had previously invited all parties to demonstrate EVM vulnerabilities, yet Congress did not participate.

Shah elaborated on how EVM battery levels change based on usage, asserting that fluctuations do not impact results. “The battery level could go up and down, but it can never impact counting results,” she explained, calling Congress’ complaints “hue and cry without substance.”

Manasvi Thapar: A Strategic Loss for Congress

Manasvi Thapar, another political analyst, believed Congress’ defeat was rooted in strategic missteps rather than a lack of popular support. “This is the highest vote share Congress has garnered since 2005,” Thapar observed, pointing to the nearly equal vote shares between Congress and BJP. However, he argued that Congress lost on a “strategic front” due to AAP’s entry into the race, which diluted the anti-BJP vote and contributed to Congress’ loss.

“Had they negotiated better with AAP and BSP, they might have secured a stronger footing,” Thapar suggested. He also pointed out Congress’ organizational weaknesses, explaining that the party is plagued by infighting and lacks a clear leader at the state level. “With so many vice presidents and no clear president, everyone becomes a candidate, but no one becomes a viable leader,” Thapar remarked, contrasting this with BJP’s disciplined structure.

Thapar summarized Congress’ dilemma: “They have the mandate but lack the strategy to turn votes into governance¦ they are there, but still not there.” He further cautioned that Congress needs to motivate its base ahead of upcoming elections, emphasizing the need to unite its workers and clarify its leadership.

