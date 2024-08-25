Congress Mocks Modi Government’s UPS Scheme, Claims ‘U’ Stands for ‘U-Turn’

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Narendra Modi government on Sunday for the newly introduced ‘Unified Pension Scheme’ (UPS). In a post on social media platform X, Kharge accused the government of inconsistency and arrogance. He highlighted various rollbacks and policy reversals, stating, “The ‘U’ in UPS stands for Modi Govt’s U-turns!” Kharge emphasized that the people’s power had triumphed over the Prime Minister’s arrogance and pledged to continue holding the government accountable to protect 140 crore Indians from what he described as a “despotic government.”

The ‘Unified Pension Scheme,’ approved by the Centre on Saturday, guarantees government employees a pension equal to 50 percent of their average basic pay over the last 12 months before retirement, provided they have completed a minimum of 25 years of service. For shorter service periods, the pension will be proportionate, with a minimum requirement of 10 years. The scheme also ensures a family pension of 60 percent of the employee’s pension in the event of their demise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the scheme, stating it reflects the government’s commitment to the dignity and financial security of government employees. He expressed pride in their significant contributions to national progress.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also commended the scheme, emphasizing that it underscores the Modi government’s dedication to the financial security of central government employees. He congratulated the employees on the approval of the UPS, reinforcing the government’s support for their well-being.

During a briefing, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw clarified that the UPS was not related to the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, addressing concerns about electoral timing.