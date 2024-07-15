Controversy Surrounds Trainee IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar's Family Following Famer Threatening Video Goes Viral

The parents of trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar have found themselves in legal trouble after an old video surfaced online, showing her mother, Manorama Khedkar, allegedly threatening a farmer with a gun. This incident has sparked a flurry of controversy and legal action against the Khedkar family.

After the video went viral, cops filed a case against Pooja Khedkar’s mom and dad for the alleged threat made to a local farmer. Pune Rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh confirmed that the accused are currently evading authorities. “The accused are on the run, we are trying to contact them but they are not reachable as their phones are switched off. We have also tried to reach their residence but they are not available,” Deshmukh stated to ANI.

Efforts to locate the Khedkars have intensified, with multiple teams from the local crime branch and police stations conducting searches in Pune and nearby areas where the family owns properties, including farmhouses.

The controversy deepened shortly after Pooja Khedkar’s transfer from Pune to Washim due to alleged misuse of power. The emergence of the video showing Manorama Khedkar brandishing a pistol at farmers has further complicated matters for the family.

Authorities are now investigating whether Manorama Khedkar possessed a valid license for the firearm depicted in the video. “We are looking into whether Manorama had a license for the weapon,” Deshmukh added.

The charges against the accused include sections 323, 504, 506, 143, 144, 147, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 3 (25) of the Arms Act, following a thorough investigation.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the conduct and actions of public officials and their families, prompting a swift response from law enforcement agencies to address the legal ramifications of the threatening behavior captured in the video.