Court Extends Amanatullah Khan’sJudicial Custody Till Oct 7

Delhi court extends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s judicial custody till Oct 7. A Delhi court on Monday extended till October 7 the judicial custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal passed the order after the accused was produced before the court on the expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had arrested Khan on September 2, told the court that if he is released, he might influence the witnesses and hamper the investigation.

