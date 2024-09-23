Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 23, 2024
Live Tv

Court Extends Amanatullah Khan’sJudicial Custody Till Oct 7

A Delhi court on Monday extended till October 7 the judicial custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case.

Court Extends Amanatullah Khan’sJudicial Custody Till Oct 7

Delhi court extends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s judicial custody till Oct 7. A Delhi court on Monday extended till October 7 the judicial custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal passed the order after the accused was produced before the court on the expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had arrested Khan on September 2, told the court that if he is released, he might influence the witnesses and hamper the investigation.

DETALS AWAITED

Filed under

AAP AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan' ED judicial custody

Also Read

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh for 3 Nights

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh for 3 Nights

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Delhi Court Requests Police Response On Yasin Bhatkal’s Parole Plea

Delhi Court Requests Police Response On Yasin Bhatkal’s Parole Plea

Kamala Harris Gains Momentum as US Election Approaches, Poll Shows Tight Race with Trump

Kamala Harris Gains Momentum as US Election Approaches, Poll Shows Tight Race with Trump

Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

Entertainment

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh for 3 Nights

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh for 3 Nights

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

Lifestyle

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox