Dark Days Of Democracy: BJP Attacks Opposition On 50th Anniversary of Emergency

The BJP lashed out at the Congress on the 50th Anniversary of Emergency that was imposed by Congress for the span of 21 month period from June 25, 1975 to 1977.

The BJP remembers all the Satyagrahis with a tag: Dark Days Of Democracy. It said, “Respectful salute to all the Satyagrahis who opposed the darkest chapter of Indian democracy and politics, the Emergency (June 25, 1975), and kept the faith in democratic values.”

How It Started?

As PM Modi swore in as a member of Parliament on Monday, he evoked memories of the 1975 Emergency that was proclaimed by then-leader of the nation, Indira Gandhi.

“Tomorrow marks 50 years of the black spot on Indian democracy,” he stated, reminding everyone of the dreadful days of the Emergency. The younger generation will never forget how democracy was taken over, how the nation was transformed into a jail, and how the Indian Constitution was abandoned. The nation will promise that this will never happen again on this 50th anniversary.

People who believe in the democratic values enshrined in our Constitution know that tomorrow, 25th June, is the Dark Day of Indian history… 50 years ago, on 25th June, the proclamation of Emergency put a blot on the Indian Democracy. The new generation will not forget the… — BJP (@BJP4India) June 24, 2024

PM Modi stated, “India needs a responsible Opposition. They must take responsibility for their actions.” The public prefers content over catchphrases, discussion and effort over spectacle and disruption in parliament. I’m hoping the opposition will meet public expectations.

What Is The Emergency Era?

Because of the “internal disturbance” that was occurring, President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed formally declared a state of emergency under Article 352. The emergency lasted from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977.

The order gave the prime minister the power to rule by decree, which included the ability to revoke elections and restrict civil freedoms. The majority of Gandhi’s political rivals were detained and the media was restricted for a large portion of the Emergency.

There have been reports of several more human rights breaches from that era, including a widespread vasectomy campaign led by her son Sanjay Gandhi. One of the most contentious eras in Indian history since independence is the Emergency. Indira Gandhi made the final suggestion to declare a state of emergency, which was approved by the President of India and confirmed in July and August 1975 by the Cabinet and the Parliament. It was predicated on the idea that the Indian state was facing immediate dangers from both the within and the outside.

