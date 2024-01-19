Delhi: Heavy fog delays 22 trains and interferes with flying operations

Passengers were inconvenienced on Friday morning as flights and trains to and from the nation’s capital were hampered by dense fog and extremely cold weather.

Up to six hours or longer were spent in delays for nearly two dozen passenger trains arriving in Delhi, and other flights experienced delays because of fog and low visibility.

The India Meteorological Department reports that in certain isolated areas on Friday morning, at around 5:30 am, visibility was as low as 50 meters.

This encompassed parts of Punjab, West Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Tripura, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and East Rajasthan.

Nonetheless, the IMD reports that at Delhi’s Palam airport, visibility increased from “zero” at 4.30 am to 50 meters at 5 am and then to 150 meters at 6.30 am.

At 5:30 a.m. on Friday, there was extremely thick fog in a lot of Punjab, a little bit of West Rajasthan, a lot of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, and a little bit of East Rajasthan and Tripura.

On Friday morning, there was also moderate fog in many areas of Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Due to heavy fog in numerous areas of the nation, up to 22 trains headed for Delhi are operating behind time.

Northern Railways reports that there is a 6.–6.7.30-hour delay on five trains: the Khajaurao–Kurukshetra Express; the Puri–New Delhi Purushottam Express; the Hyderabad–New Delhi Express; the Rani Kamlapati–New Delhi Bhopal Express; and the Kamakhya–Delhi Junction.

Many northern regions of India observed low temperatures between three and six degrees Celsius on Friday morning, whereas areas of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar experienced higher minimum temperatures between seven and ten degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, there won’t be any notable changes to Northwest India’s minimum temperatures during the next 24 hours, and over the next seven days, there will be an increase of almost 2 degrees Celsius.

On the fifth day of the week, several flight operations were impacted by dense fog and poor visibility.